Rabb Se Hai Dua: Gazal attacks Heena

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) getting exposed in the Akhtar house. The result of all the nail-biting drama is that the Akhtar family is finally rejoicing as they have come out of Gazal’s spell and scheming plans. The icing on the cake has been of Hamida accepting the alliance of Hafeez and Kaynaat.

All of this has again brought Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Haider (Karanvir Sharma) closer. We saw Haider going down on his knees and asking for Dua to get back into his life and not leave his house.

The coming episode will see Heena (Nishigandha Wag) finally understanding what Gazal is. Heena will get angry at Gazal and will want to send her out of the house. But Gazal will get aggressive and dominate over Heena’s misery. Gazal will be seen slapping Heena for her follies. Gazal will also attack Heena and will want to kill her.

We hear that Gazal will try to throw Heena down by pushing her from the window.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 309 14th November Written Episode Update

Dua decided to leave the Akhtar house when all of them stopped her from going. Haider bent down on his knees and asked Dua to get back into his life.

What will happen now? Can Dua and Haider save Heena?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.