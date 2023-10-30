Rabb Se Hai Dua: Gulnaaz slaps Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen a shocking turnaround which has finally come to the moment where Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) discloses the entire truth about Gazal (Richa Rathore). From making him fall for her, to the point where she got him kidnapped, Ruhaan blurted out each and every truth to his family. Ruhaan told Haider (Karanvir Sharma) that Gazal planned to kill Dua (Aditi Sharma) so that she could get closer to Haider.

Ruhaan sided with Dua and told the family the real truth about Gazal. When his mother Gulnaaz stopped Ruhaan, Ruhaan did not spare his mother too. He told all that his mother taught him all the wrong things as she was with Gazal.

When Gazal found herself in a tight spot, she made a huge turnaround. The coming episode will see Gazal telling the family that Ruhaan wanted to get physical with her even before the wedding. Dua will put her foot down when Gulnaaz will finally stand tall to support her son.

Gulnaaz who has always aided Gazal in her plans will be seen slapping Gazal. Gulnaaz will totally expose Gazal and reveal her bad intentions before the family.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 298 27th October Written Episode Update

Ruhaan decided to tell the truth to his family and expose Gazal.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.