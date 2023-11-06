Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena curses Dua

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Heena not ready to believe anything against Gazal. When Haider will protect Dua, Heena will end up cursing Dua.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Nov,2023 17:37:01
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena curses Dua 867302

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with everyone in the Akhtar family trying to show Heena (Nishigandha Wag) the real face of Gazal (Richa Rathore). However, Heena is so blindfolded by the love of Gazal that she does not see through all that her family members are saying. As we saw, Ruhaan, Hamida, Gulnaaz, Haider and even Aijaz have cried out the truth and exposed Gazal. But this does not shake Heena one bit.

The coming episode will see Heena and Haider (Karanvir Sharma) being at loggerheads. Haider will ask her mother to open her eyes and accept the truth. Haider will tell Heena that he will never allow any harm to befall Dua (Aditi Sharma) now. Heena will be so angry at her son that she will call him ‘Joroo Ka Ghulam’. Haider will not care and will tell his mother that whatever the case, he is with Dua.

This will anger Heena a lot and she will hurl curses at Dua. Heena will tell Dua that she will never be happy even after she will get Haider for herself.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 303 3rd November Written Episode Update

Aijaz was brought in front of the Akhtar family by Ruhaan. Ruhaan made Aijaz confess the truth. Aijaz exposed Gazal’s deeds.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

