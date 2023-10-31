Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena sides with Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) exposing Gazal (Richa Rathore) and her dirty intentions of getting Haider (Karanvir Sharma). While the whole house is convinced with all the proof that Ruhaan had to reveal about Gazal, there is only one person in the Akhtar house who still believes that Gazal is innocent and has been trapped into talking about all that she did, by Dua (Aditi Sharma).

We saw how Gulnaaz went against Gazal for the first time, and exposed all that she knew about Gazal and her scheming ideas. However, Heena refused to believe in any theories and still believed that Dua was the one who had forced Gazal to talk badly.

The coming episode will see Heena siding with Gazal even when Gazal will be petrified. Heena will tell Gazal that she believes in her innocence and that she will not believe whatever anyone says. Gazal will be relieved that Heena is by her side. She will yet again start to play her game and will try to create a sympathy factor.

She will even hold a knife to her neck and threaten everyone to send Dua out of the house.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 299 30th October Written Episode Update

Ruhaan exposed Gazal by telling all about his love life with her, his kidnap and every truth related to Gazal.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.