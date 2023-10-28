Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ruhaan's move to expose Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Ruhaan finally going on a confident streak to side with Dua and expose Gazal in front of Haider.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Oct,2023 14:51:28
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ruhaan's move to expose Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) not thinking twice about calling a spade a spade. She accused Heena (Nishigandha Wag) of not using her brains and falling for whatever she has heard. When Heena accused Dua further, Dua took the step of addressing Heena as Haider Ki Ammi. Heena opened up a few marital secrets of Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua which Haider opposed. In all this, Haider and Dua confessed before their family that they are well aware of love being there in each other’s hearts.

We also saw Haider stopping Gazal (Richa Rathore) when she went to slap Dua. This became a bone of contention again and Heena questioned Haider as to why he did not stop Dua when she slapped Gazal.

The coming episode will further open the lid on Gazal’s scheming plan. Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) who has been with Dua ever since he got know the truth, will come and side with Dua. Ruhaan will take Dua’s side and will tell the family not to blame Dua for anything.

He will further tell them that he will expose the evil deeds of Gazal now. Gulnaaz will try to stop his son but Ruhaan will be determined to show Gazal her place.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 298 27th October Written Episode Update

Heena’s accusation opened up Haider and Dua’s feelings for each other. While Dua told her family that she is aware of Haider loving her even now, Haider expressed his love for Dua by stopping Gazal from accusing and hitting Dua.

Will Ruhaan be able to tell Haider the truth about Gazal?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

