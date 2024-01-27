Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua slaps Kaynaat

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) chaining Gazal (Richa Rathore) in her own house so that Gazal cannot harm her own kid. We saw how Gazal wanted to commit suicide by jumping from the terrace of Akhtar Manzil. We have also seen Dua being scared of the well-being of Haider (Karanvir Sharma) after being warned of the same by other family members.

As we know, Kaynaat (Sarvie Omana) believes that Dua made her life’s biggest mistake by bringing Gazal home. She thinks that Gazal needs to die for them to lead a happy life.

We saw how Kaynaat even attacked Gazal and tried to kill her. The coming episode will see Haider and Dua coming on time to save Gazal from Kaynaat. Kaynaat was about to strangulate Gazal.

Dua will get angry at Kaynaat and will slap her. Kaynaat will warn her brother Haider that the lady they are safeguarding now will be the reason for their downfall. Haider will also get angry at Kaynaat for being ruthless at pregnant Gazal. However, Kaynaat will believe that a lady like Gazal can never change and she will play her deadly game.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 377 26th January Written Episode Update

Dua had a bad dream of Gazal having killed Haider. She wept and cried on seeing Haider stabbed and lying dead.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.