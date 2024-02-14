Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua throws Kaynaat out of the Akhtar house

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) being the culprit who was determined to kill Gazal (Richa Rathore). As we know, the Peer Baba’s words about Gazal’s kid being married to her son had troubled her so much that she decided to end Gazal and her kid’s chapter. We saw how Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Haider (Karanvir Sharma) went to the spot to save Gazal. At the location, Dua got to know about Kaynaat being the culprit.

At home, everyone accused Kaynaat of stooping low to the extent of killing Gazal. We also wrote about Kaynaat being ready to kill Dua in order to kill Gazal. This incident was a shocker to Dua.

The coming episode will see the rift between Dua and Kaynaat going beyond limits. While Kaynaat will not be regretful of her deeds, Dua will see Kaynaat as a big threat to Gazal and her kid.

Dua will in due course of time, order Kaynaat to get out of the Akhtar house. This decision of Dua will shock the family.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 395 13th February Written Episode Update

Kaynaat shot at Dua when Dua stood in the path of Gazal. However, Haider saved Dua’s life.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.