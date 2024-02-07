Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal calls Dua for help

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is soon headed towards a generation leap. Actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor have been roped in as the leads on the show. The first look of the new generation, as shown in the promo, looks exciting. There is palpable tension among the viewers to know what will happen to Haider and Dua.

As we know, many in the Akhtar house want to kill Gazal (Richa Rathore) and her kid. An attempt has been made to kill Gazal as someone in a black hood and a mask has kidnapped Gazal and has taken her away.

Dua suspected Gulnaaz and questioned her about Gazal going missing. The coming episode will see Dua (Aditi Sharma) trying to determine if Gazal is safe. She will tell Haider (Karanvir Sharma) that Gazal is unsafe and that they must look for her.

We will see Gazal eventually calling Dua from the phone of a few kids playing in the land near where Gazal has been kept captive.

Gazal will tell Dua that she is not safe and that she has been kidnapped.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 388 6th February Written Episode Update

Dua continued her search for Gazal in the house. When she was not there, she believed that something was wrong with Gazal and that she was kidnapped.

Will Gazal tell Dua abou the kidnapper?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.