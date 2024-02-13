Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Kaynaat shoots at Dua

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) being kidnapped by a family member. Dua (Aditi Sharma) has suspicions about Ruhaan and a few others in the house. As we know, Dua, Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Ruhaan have gone to search for Gazal in the place where she called from. Dua found Gazal and tried to protect her.

It was known to the family that it was Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) who had kidnapped Gazal. The coming episode will see Kaynaat taking the gun and trying to kill Gazal in front of Dua and Haider. Dua will stand between Gazal and the gun and will ask Kaynaat to shoot her and then proceed to kill Gazal. Kaynaat, to everyone’s shock, will be agreeable to do it and will shoot at Dua. It will come as a shock to one and all to see Kaynaat’s this changed face. It will be interesting to see how Dua will react to it.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 394 12th February Written Episode Update

Kaynaat was revealed to be the one who tried to kill Gazal and had kidnapped her. Dua and Haider were shocked to see this new face of Kaynaat.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.