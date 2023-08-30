Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Ruhaan shooting at Dua and being brought to the jail after getting arrested. Who did he shoot?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Heena being arrested. While Heena got arrested for being physically abusive towards her daughter-in-law, Haider was arrested for calling out instant triple Talaaq. As we know, Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) major concern is that Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) is waiting to kill Haider. Hence she got him arrested as she will save him from Ruhaan.

We saw how Ruhaan got angry and pointed his gun at Dua. The whole family was privy to this shocking drama. Dadi Ammi and Gulnaaz tried stopping Ruhaan but he shot the bullet out of the gun.

The coming episode will see Heena being tortured in the cell and Haider not liking it. Ruhaan will also be brought to the same jail. Haider and Heena will be shocked to see Ruhaan being brought there. It will be interesting to see if Ruhaan shot at Dua or not. We saw Gulnaaz running towards Dua, and feel that there is a possibility of Ruhaan’s bullet hitting Gulnaaz.

Who did Ruhaan shoot? Is it Dua or is it Gulnaaz?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.