Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Subhan decides to shift to India

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) and Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) fighting for their maid Razia’s wellbeing in court. Razia’s husband tortures her and puts her down in front of his second wife. Ibaadat and Mannat are fighting in court to get the rule abandoned where the system of polygamy allows every Muslim to marry more than once.

Amidst all this, the audience saw the engaging concert of rockstar Subhan (Dheeraj Dhoopar). We saw him wearing a mask, covering up his face while singing. Mannat who watched the performance live on video, wanted to see Subhan Siddiqui’s face, but could not see him.

The coming drama will see Kaynaat (Amrapali Gupta) and Hafeez deciding to shift back to India. As we know, after the death of Haider years back, Kaynaat and her family had shifted base to London to raise their son. We saw how Heena called Kaynaat and asked her to consider returning home to her land.

Now, Hafeez will be seen asking Subhan whether he wants to come to India with them. Subhan will give his consent to go to India along with his parents.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 403 22nd February Written Episode Update

Ibaadat and Mannat supported Razia’s cause in the court. They wanted the court to declare polygamy as illegal and showed the court Razia’s wounds.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. The story has now taken a generation leap with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor entering the show.