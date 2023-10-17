Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua slaps Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the abortion drama of Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) taking centrestage. As we know, Hafeez and Kaynaat are in love and she is pregnant before marriage. However, when Gazal, Gulnaaz and Heena got to know of Kaynaat being pregnant, they decided to abort the kid without Kaynaat even knowing about it. Hence the trio booked an appointment with the doctor at a hospital and told Kaynaat that they were going for a normal check-up. Kaynaat was not made aware of her pregnancy. On the other hand, Gazal (Richa Rathore) made sure that Haider (Karanvir Sharma) was also kept in the dark about his sister being pregnant. Ravi and Dadi who got to know about this, were kept captive in the store room by Gazal and Heena.

We wrote about how Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Hafeez got to know about Kaynaat being pregnant and Gazal trying to get rid of the kid. They were seen racing against time to stop the abortion from happening.

The coming episode will see Kaynaat getting weird hints from the hospital room where she has been put for her check-up. She will get suspicious and will question the nurse indirectly when she will get to know that she is pregnant.

However, even before Kaynaat could do something, she will be made unconscious by the doctor. The abortion process will be about to begin when Dua will enter and stop the abortion.

Gazal, Gulnaaz and Heena will be around to stop Dua. However, Dua will muster courage and will slap Gazal for her evil deed. She will protest against Gulnaaz and Heena and will try to stop the abortion from happening.

Dua got to know about Kaynaat being pregnant. She also got to know about the dirty idea of Gazal to get Kaynaat’s abortion done.

