Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua spots Dadi and Ravi in the storeroom

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) fighting for the Akhtar family image as she protects Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) against the women who came to blacken the faces. While Heena, Gazal and Gulnaaz’s faces were blackened, Dua saw to it that she protected Kaynaat and Haider (Karanvir Sharma).

Now the story will dwell on Dua getting back to the Akhtar house. Dua will be seen coming back to the house with Haider. Haider and Dua will remember their good old days of love. On coming home, Rahat will be enlightened about Dua’s stand supporting Kaynaat. Rahat will thank Dua for protecting his family’s honour.

Dua will run around the house and will tell Haider and Rahat that Dadi and Ravi should be there in the house. They will call for them, in response to which Ravi will call out Dua’s name. They will run to the storeroom and will be shocked to see Dadi and Ravi in a dire state, being all tied up.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 293 20th October Written Episode Update

Dua protected Haider by telling the women that he married for the second time to save his family’s honour and not for his own pleasure.

Will Haider and Rahat get Dua permanently back in Akhtar house?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.