Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua stands up for Kaynaat

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) getting pregnant with Hafeez’ child. As we know, Heena, Gazal and Gulnaaz wanted to abort the kid without Kaynaat’s knowledge. However, the situation blew out of control when Dua (Aditi Sharma) stopped the abortion from happening. However, Gazal (Richa Rathore) started to show her colours when Dua slapped her for her evil deed against the Akhtar family.

The coming episode will see Hamida bringing the media to the hospital and telling them about the Akhtar family’s dirty idea of aborting the kid. The media will focus on Kaynaat and the ladies present will also talk ill of Kaynaat. They will approach her to blacken her face saying that she has made a mockery of womanhood by becoming pregnant before marriage.

Dua will stand up for Kaynaat, not only before the media but also against the abusive women. She will stop them from ruining Kaynaat’s image further. Dua will not only protect Kaynaat but will also see to it that Haider (Karanvir Sharma) remains unhurt.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 291 18th October Written Episode Update

Will this bring about a change in Haider’s mind?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.