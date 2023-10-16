Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gazal bribing the doctor at the hospital to abort Kaynaat's kid. Kaynaat will be unaware of her pregnancy.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kaynaat getting pregnant with Hafeez’s child. As we know, Heena, Gazal and Gulnaaz are aware of the same, and have kept it a secret from Kaynaat. They have locked up Ravi and Dadi inside the store room so that they cannot tell this truth to Haider or Kaynaat. Dua (Aditi Sharma) got to know about Kaynaat being pregnant and got angry at her brother. They decided to save Kaynaat.

The coming episode will however see, Heena and Gazal (Richa Rathore) tricking Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and keeping him away from the real truth about why they are taking Kaynaat to the hospital. Heena and Gazal will take Kaynaat to the hospital where Gulnaaz will be with Kaynaat while Heena and Gazal will try to bribe the doctor with huge money so that he will agree to do the abortion of Kaynaat without her knowledge.

On the other hand, Dua and Hafeez will try their best to reach the hospital on time to prevent the abortion. Dua will try calling Haider, but Haider would have blocked Dua’s number on his phone.

Dua’s car will break down and she will be shattered and will want to reach Kaynaat before the abortion is done.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 278 29th September Written Episode Update

Heena forced Kaynaat to go with her to the hospital. However, Kaynaat was adamant. Dadi learnt about Kaynaat being pregnant.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.