Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Gazal gives Haider a vital information

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gazal giving Haider the vital information about Kaynaat's whereabouts. Will Gazal trick Dua in her plan?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Sep,2023 14:21:59
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Gazal gives Haider a vital information 856949

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kaynaat being provoked by Hafeez to elope from her home. The plan has been created by Hamida (Alka Kaushal) in order to ruin the image of the Akhtar family by using Kaynaat. Dua (Aditi Sharma) has gotten to know about her mother’s plan. She is determined to stop Kaynaat and Hafeez’ union. Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) has joined hands with Dua in helping her.

Meanwhile, Gazal (Richa Rathore) has put her own plan in place. She has targeted Dua for Kaynaat’s eloping. Gazal took Haider’s (Karanvir Sharma) phone when Dua told him about stopping Kaynaat and Hafeez from meeting. She decided to use this information to ruin Dua’s plan.

In the coming episode, Haider will be tense for his sister. Meanwhile, Kaynaat will reach the destination as proposed by Hafeez. Hamida will ask her son Hafeez to go to the same place and wait for Kaynaat. Dua and Ruhaan will also be heading towards the destination.

At this juncture, Gazal will try to gain Haider’s attention towards her, and will tell Haider and the family that she has gotten to know where Kaynaat is. Haider will be happy with the news and will want to reach the destination before his sister attempts anything drastic.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 278 29th September Written Episode Update

Haider got angry that Hafeez was using his sister Kaynaat to get back at the Akhtar family. Haider was worried for his sister. Gazal tried to use this situation for her own advantage.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Damini uses Rahul to break Radha-Mohan relationship 856925
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Damini uses Rahul to break Radha-Mohan relationship
Love to me means friendship and companionship: Nikki Sharma 856923
Love to me means friendship and companionship: Nikki Sharma
Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested  856899
Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested 
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika to attack Prachi with a knife? 856880
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika to attack Prachi with a knife?
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi love blossoms, Neelam goes on hunger-strike 856865
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi’s love blossoms, Neelam goes on hunger-strike
Kumkum Bhagya Team Goes Wild During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Viral Dance Video 856674
Kumkum Bhagya Team Goes Wild During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Viral Dance Video

Latest Stories

Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up 'Chandu Champion' Kashmir Schedule Dipping In Icey Water 856919
Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up ‘Chandu Champion’ Kashmir Schedule Dipping In Icey Water
My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla 856910
My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja 856906
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav 856896
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV's Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai 856893
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi 856892
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi
Read Latest News