Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Gazal gives Haider a vital information

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kaynaat being provoked by Hafeez to elope from her home. The plan has been created by Hamida (Alka Kaushal) in order to ruin the image of the Akhtar family by using Kaynaat. Dua (Aditi Sharma) has gotten to know about her mother’s plan. She is determined to stop Kaynaat and Hafeez’ union. Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) has joined hands with Dua in helping her.

Meanwhile, Gazal (Richa Rathore) has put her own plan in place. She has targeted Dua for Kaynaat’s eloping. Gazal took Haider’s (Karanvir Sharma) phone when Dua told him about stopping Kaynaat and Hafeez from meeting. She decided to use this information to ruin Dua’s plan.

In the coming episode, Haider will be tense for his sister. Meanwhile, Kaynaat will reach the destination as proposed by Hafeez. Hamida will ask her son Hafeez to go to the same place and wait for Kaynaat. Dua and Ruhaan will also be heading towards the destination.

At this juncture, Gazal will try to gain Haider’s attention towards her, and will tell Haider and the family that she has gotten to know where Kaynaat is. Haider will be happy with the news and will want to reach the destination before his sister attempts anything drastic.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 278 29th September Written Episode Update

Haider got angry that Hafeez was using his sister Kaynaat to get back at the Akhtar family. Haider was worried for his sister. Gazal tried to use this situation for her own advantage.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.