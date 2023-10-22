Television | Spoilers

Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on COLORS’ Bigg Boss to welcome Kangana Ranaut, Tanu & Gippy Grewal, and 'Chand Jalne Laga' stars

In the first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of COLORS' BIGG BOSS, tensions flared as Salman Khan labelled Isha Malviya the 'biggest liar' and advised Abhishek Kumar to manage his anger following a heated clash.

In the first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of COLORS’ BIGG BOSS, tensions flared as Salman Khan labelled Isha Malviya the ‘biggest liar’ and advised Abhishek Kumar to manage his anger following a heated clash. Today’s episode on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ promises a star-studded extravaganza, with Kangana Ranaut gracing the stage to promote her upcoming film ‘Tejas’. Tanu and Gippy Grewal will bring joy and good wishes as they promote their film ‘Maujaan hi Maujaan,’ while ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ duo, Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh, will add warmth and fun with their presence, introducing their upcoming love story premiering tomorrow on COLORS. The episode will also see Salman Khan unveiling this week’s eviction nominees, leaving the audience in suspense.

The episode commences with a light-hearted banter between Kangana and Salman, followed by an entertaining dance performance. She playfully challenges Salman to show off his flirting skills, leading to some witty pick-up lines from the actor making Kangana blush. As the show continues, Salman and Kangana hit the dance floor, grooving to Salman’s hit song ‘Billi Billi’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ The festivities continue as Kangana is seen celebrating Navratri with the megastar Salman Khan and the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house.

In addition to Kangana, Kanika, and Vishal, Tanu and Gippy Grewal will also grace the show, promoting their film ‘Maujaan hi Maujaan’, bringing an infectious energy to the contestants. Wrapping up the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar,’ Salman Khan will reveal this week’s voting outcome. The suspense lies in discovering who will face eviction among the trio of Mannara Chopra, Naved Sole, and Abhishek Kumar.

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ co- presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ, co-powered by DABUR RED BAE FRESH GEL & TRESEMME, SPECIAL PARTNER Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, SMART LOCK SCREEN PARTNER GLANCE & HYGIENE PARTNER, HARPIC’ every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

