StarPlus Serial Twist: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Anupamaa

StarPlus television shows continue to captivate audiences with their gripping storylines and plot developments. We have gathered all the updates about your favorite shows, from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Anupamaa. Check out the amazing and exciting major twist of the upcoming shows.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Rohit once again tries to leave the Poddar house, but Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) stops him from doing that and tries to understand Rohit. Rohit is hurt by Armaan (Rohit Purohit), and he doesn’t want to listen to him. Later, Rohit gets faint, and Ruhi helps him; by seeing this, Rohit feels happy. Later, Armaan decides to go to Rohit to apologize to him, but Abhira stops him from doing that and tells him to stop being selfish.

2) Jhanak

In the upcoming episode of Jhanak, we will see that Jhanak gets selected for the next-level dance competition. Still, Brij Bhushan doesn’t want Jhanak to move ahead in this dance competition and tries to make her out of it by blaming and criticizing her, but Jhanak’s Guruji stands by her.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Meiin episode, we will see that because Saisha Rajat (Hitest Bharadwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) get close. Later, he proposes to Savi that she will marry him and tells her to do a favor for him to stay married for a few days.

4) Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Nandita falls and Asha (baby) slips from her hand and tries to fall. Suddenly, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) saves Asha, and Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) runs to see if Asha is okay or not. Later, Anupama sees that who saves Asha is Anuj, and she is shocked. Later, Anupama calls Anuj, and he strangely sees her. After seeing Anupama, Anuj is stunned.