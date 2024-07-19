StarPlus Serial Twist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Anupamaa

StarPlus television shows continue to captivate audiences with their gripping storylines and plot developments. We have gathered all the updates about your favorite shows, from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Jhanak to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out the amazing and exciting major twist of the upcoming shows.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming twist, we will see everyone is happy when Rohit regains consciousness. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) goes to Rohit’s room to meet him, but Rohit gets angry after seeing Abhira. Apart from this, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) also goes to Rohit and tries to hug him, but Rohit pushes him and makes him fall from the bed. Rohit seems to have gotten wind of the relationship between Armaan and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani), which makes him very angry. Rohit’s behavior shocks all the family members.

2) Jhanak

In the upcoming twist, we will see that after Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) dance performance, the dance competition’s host reveals the name of the contestant who is going forward to the next level of dance competition. Calling all the participants on the stage at the time of the result, Jhanak gets sad about whether she will get selected or not. Later, Jhanka tries to leave from there, but the anchor stops. Then, she suddenly starts praising her performance and tells her she gets selected for the next level of dance competition.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming twist, we will see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) come to Harsh’s house to meet Saisha. After seeing Savi, Saisha runs towards her and hugs her tightly. Later, Bhagyashree and Lucky also come to meet Saisha but Ashika refuses Bhagyashree and Lucky to meet Saisha, and Bhagyashree starts begging in front of Ashika. Later, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Aman come at Harsh’s house and scolds Ashika and Savi for their inappropriate behavior.

4) Anupamaa

In the upcoming twist, we will see that Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) is finally going to meet Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) after years. We will see that Anupama comes to the temple to give Prasad and tries to search for Anuj. Later, the Pandit catches her expression and says her facial expression tells that she has been looking for someone for a very long time, and by listening to this, Anupama is stunned. Later, Anupama again asks the saint where is the guy who plays the flute; later, they point it out to Anuj. Anupama meets Anuj, but Anuj refuses to recognize her. Anuj will go into depression, has lost his memory, and has completely forgotten his Anu.