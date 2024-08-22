StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 23rd August: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, To Udne Ki Aasha

StarPlus shows are topping the TRP charts and making headlines. We’ve gathered all the major updates in one place, covering everything from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, to Udne Ki Aasha.

1) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) gets late for the office, and as he looks into the mirror, he sees a bindi, leaving him tensed. Rajat gets angry and shares that he likes to live in the way at his home. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) also emphasizes that she likes to live in her own way. Later, everyone prepares for Janmashtami celebrations. During the Dahi Handi ceremony, Harsh reveals that Sai is not his daughter but Ashika and Harsh’s daughter, leaving Rajat in deep shock.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) exchange ring even before the engagement. As Abhira loses the ring, she gets tensed, and Armaan promises to stay by her side. However, they spend quality time under the table and exchange rings made with lights, creating a lovey-dovey moment. Later, Dadisa is surprised by Abhira’s disappearance. Upon this, Armaan handles the situation. Dadisa showers him with love but also asks him to wait until the wedding. On the other hand, Abhira searches for the ring. Rohit expresses his love for Ruhi by giving her a diamond ring. Later, Armaan brings both rings, exchanging them with the fake one, which Ruhi knows but fears revealing as she might also get exposed.

3) Anupamaa

Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) reaches Meghna’s home in search of Adhya. Adhya gets fed up with Meghna and decides to leave. Meanwhile, some masked men break Anupama’s food stall, which worries Anupama. She tries to stop them, but they push her. While Anuj taps the bell, Meghna gets scared of losing Adhya and requests that she should not go.

4) Jhanak

In a surprising turn of events, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) returns to Aniruddha’s (Krushal Ahuja) house in Kolkata. Aniruddha asks her the reason behind returning to his life. Jhanak reveals that she has very important information to share, emphasizing that she doesn’t want to hurt anyone, but she is pregnant with Aniruddha’s child, leaving Aniruddha, Arshi, and her housemates shocked.

5) Udne Ki Aasha

Riya shares her decision with Sailee (Neha Harsora) about marrying Akash in court. Sailee insists Riya wait for some time, as they will talk to the family, and things will get sorted. However, Riya warns Sailee that she should get Akash ready for the marriage, or she doesn’t know what she will do next.