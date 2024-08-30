Television | TV Serial Spoilers

StarPlus’s TV serials are at the top of the TRP charts, making headlines with interesting dramas. We have gathered all the major updates in one place, covering everything from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Jhanak.

1) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Saisha sings a song onstage as she performs at an Annual function. Suddenly, Saisha forgets the lines of the song. Then, Arsh comes there and sings with her. When Rajat sees this, he is angry and drinks alcohol. He feels that it is true that Saisha is Arsh and Ashika’s daughter. Later, Rajat starts misbehaving with Saisha. When Savi sees this, he gets angry and tries to disturb Rajat while sleeping at night.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

A girl enters Abhira and Armaan’s lives, and they are happy playing with her, making her sleep well, and offering her chocolates. As the girl appears, Armaan is attached to a baby girl, and he announces that they will take responsibility for this girl until her real parents are found out. Armaan also breaks Dahi Handi with a sweet little girl.

3) Jhanak

Jhanak and Aniruddh are fighting with each other as he refuses to give his to the child, and Jhanak tells him to bring proof that she is innocent and comment on it. By listening to this, Arshi gets angry at Jhanak, and she also states that Jhanak is poking and mentally torturing her. By listening to this, Aniruddh tells Arshi to calm down. Later, Jhanak announces her decision that till Appu gets married, then she will stay in the Basu house; by listening to Jhanak’s decision, Aniruddh tells her that he will leave in Arshi’s house.

4) Anupamaa

Megha’s jealousy towards Adhya leads her to stab Adhya, but suddenly, Anupama intervenes and gets stabbed by a knife in the stomach, leaving everyone stunned. Paritosh, Anuj, and Adhya rush Anupama to the hospital, where Anuj insists on immediate medical attention despite the doctor’s warning that it’s a police matter. As Anupama undergoes surgery, the entire family gathers at the hospital, including Hasmuk, Kinjal, Leela, Pakhi, Meenu, Asha Bhawan members, Kaveri, and Coffee.