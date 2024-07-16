StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata To Anupamaa

StarPlus television shows continue to captivate audiences with their gripping storylines and plot developments. We have gathered all the updates about your favorite shows, from Jhanak and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa.

1) Jhanak

Guruji finds out about Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) hidden talent. He is surprised after knowing that someone with such good dancing skills why is hiding her talent. Guruji offers Jhanak an opportunity to turn her dreams into reality. However, Jhanak denies thinking about worthless stuff. Seeing how Guruji will convince Jhanak to take the big step will be interesting.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In a surprising turn of events, Dadisa feels lonely as her children leave her, while Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) worry about Dadisa. There will be a new entry in the show, as Rohit Poddar’s character will return, but it will be played by Romiit Raaj, replacing Shivam Khajuria.

3) Udne Ki Aasha

Renuka enjoys an exercise session with her second daughter-in-law, Roshni, while Sailee does all the household work alone. Later, Renuka asks Sailee for coffee, but when she brings it, Renuka throws it at her. However, Sailee does not stop there. She confronts Renuka and asks her not to waste food, as her husband brings all the stuff with his money bought by doing hard work.

4) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Because of Savi (Bhavika Sharma), the whole world knows that Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) is not a good father. His son Aashqa comes with a child welfare group that protests against Rajat. Savi feels Sai will be safe with her mother rather than her father. However, Rajat and his family do not want Sai to leave.

5) Anupamaa

After parting ways with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) stays with Bapuji in Aasha Bhavan Vridhashram, while Baa stays with Vanraj in a luxurious house. But none of them are happy. It will be interesting to see how Anupama and Anuj reunite.