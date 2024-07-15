StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows top the TRP charts with daily nail-biting twisWe’vee have compiled major plot developments from your favorite shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. See below for more details.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Dadisa gets a heart attack. Ruhi brings Dadisa to the hospital, where Kajal blames Armaan (Rohit Purohit) for breaking Dadisa’s heart. At the same time, Ruhi blames Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) for creating chaos. But Vidya takes a stand for her son Armaan and fights with Kajal. Soon, everyone starts blaming each other.

2) Yeh Hai Chahatein

Arjun (Pravisht Mishra) and Kashvi (Shagun Sharma) make a foolproof plan to get anecdotes about the gangster. Bith comes to a party where they spike the drink of the person linked to the gangster. But Arjun himself consumes that drink. Later, Arjun behaves like a kid and creates chaos, and Kashvi tries to handle him.

3) Anupamaa

After the leap of six months, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly), Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), and Vanraj’s lives change. Vanraj enjoys his life in a luxurious penthouse, while Anupama lives in Aasha Bhavan Vridhashram. Anuj becomes a lonely man who roams here and there. But love finds its way, and Anupama will find out Anuj in the tribal condition.

4) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Witnessing Rajat’s carelessness, Aashqa and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) come to court fighting for Sai’s custody. However, when the judge asks Sai to choose between her mother and father, with whom she wants to live, the little girl chooses Savi (Bhavika Sharma), shocking everyone. Rajat warns Savi, thinking she is trying to distance him from his daughter. Aashqa also tries to impress Sai by giving her toys.