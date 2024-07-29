StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Jhanak

StarPlus shows are leading the TRP chart with new twists and turns that are captivating the audience daily. Today, we have gathered all the major updates from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Jhanak to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin all in one place.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) get lost romancing each other. After Poddar wins the match, everyone rejoices. Rohit (Romiit Raaj) praises Abhira’s efforts. While Abhira applies medicine to Armaan’s wounds, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) also pretends to apply medicine to Rohit’s wounds. But she puts a bandage on Rohit’s shirt, getting lost in seeing Armaan. Rohit gets upset and shouts to stop the drama. Later, Rohit and Ruhi fight during the dinner. On the other hand, Abhira warns Ruhi if she ruins Armaan and Rohit’s relationship, she will not leave her.

2) Jhanak

Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) loses the Star Dancer competition due to her malfunctioning outfit. Jhanak gets upset, but Guruji exposes the truth that someone purposely spoiled her outfit. Brij Bhushan tries to defame Jhanak. However, Jhanak demands that CCTV footage be checked to prove her innocence.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the surprising turn of events, Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) brother-in-law Milind charges Aman and beats him up because of leaking Mrunmayee and his private video. Savi tries to handle the situation where Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) enters. Rajat is surprised to hear about the MMS leak. But he trusts Aman and assures Savi that there must be some misunderstanding. However, Savi confronts Rajat and questions about how a private video someone else will leak. In contrast, all this is Lucky’s conspiracy.