StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak To Udne Ki Aasha

StarPlus shows are creating buzz by topping the TRP chart. The new storyline, interesting plot developments, and twists intrigue the audience. Today, we bring you all the major updates in one place, from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Jhanak to Udne Ki Aasha.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) spend quality time together, but Ruhi intervenes. On the other hand, Ruhi saves Rohit as he faints. Later, Rohit decides to leave Poddar’s house, but Abhira stops him and tries to make him understand the situation and calm him down. While Armaan feels hurt by the worse situation in the house,

2) Maati Se Bandhi Dor And Jhanak

As Ranvijay and Jaya’s Haldi ceremony begins, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) joins Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) for dance. Both the girls show their classical moves during the ceremony, becoming the center of attraction. It will be interesting to see what new twist the show has stored in.

3) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, you will see Sailee (Neha Harsora) lost in love with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon). Sailee finds everything happy and dreamy. She enjoys every moment with Sachin. And now she performs Puja with Sachin at the temple. The duo offers flowers and water together to Lord Shiva. However, Sailee can’t take her eyes off Sachin. She keeps smiling all the time.