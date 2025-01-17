Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Mittal family proposes Teerth-Suman remarriage; Will they be happy with the fresh start?

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD is all set to take a four years leap. We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about child actors Reeza Choudhary and Shaurya Vijayvargiya entering the show. We now hear that Reeza will play the role of Reva post leap, who will be Devika’s daughter. Shaurya will be the son of Teerth and Suman.

As we know, there was a huge drama with Devika (Anita Hassanandani) being ousted from the house. Teerth thred her out of the house after her evil deeds came in front of all. Devika, however, swore vengeance and felt bad that the family did not even allow her to take her daughter with her.

The upcoming episode will lay a foundation to Teerth and Suman’s new life. As we know, they have confessed love for each other and have promised to live life together.

The episode to air will see Teerth’s mother proposing the idea of Suman and Teerth’s marriage yet again. She will tell the family that she want Teerth and Suman’s marriage to happen, and Suman coming into their house as their daughter-in-law. This will lead up to the wedding track between Teerth and Suman.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.