Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman breaks down; Devika threatens Teerth

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) being almost certain that Rishi is his kid. We saw Devika’s (Anita Hassanandani) plan during the puja at Suman’s (Ashnoor Kaur) house to belittle Rishi asking him for his father’s name. We saw Reva siding with Rishi and telling everyone that Teerth Mittal is Rishi’s father. This made Teerth convinced that Rishi was his son. He decided to make further enquiries into the matter. He also went to Rishi’s school to check Rishi’s birth certificate which did not have his father’s name. Teerth later went to the hospital where Suman delivered and got the news that Suman had tried to abort her kid when she was pregnant.

We saw Teerth threatening Suman that he would soon find valid proof of being Rishi’s father and would take Rishi’s custody.

The upcoming episode will see Suman feeling emotional and fearing the worst. Vikram and her family will console her. But her aunt will tell Suman that she cannot deny them the right if they get to know the truth. On the other hand, Teerth will do all that it takes to dig deep into Rishi’s identity and father’s name. However, Devika will sense problem and will threaten Teerth to not go behind Rishi and Suman and will tell Teerth that Rishi is Vikram’s son and not his.

What will happen now?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.