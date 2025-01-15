Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Teerth confesses his love for Suman; promises to live his life with her

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) being shot by Gulshan at the rally. As we know, Devika (Anita Hassanandani) wanted to kill Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) at the rally and hired Gulshan to shoot Suman. However, Gulshan’s judgement went wrong when Teerth came in the way and took the bullet to save Suman’s life. With the riots erupting, Suman took an injured Teerth out of the place.

She took Teerth to a garage and nursed him there. She took it upon herself to remove the bullet from his body and stop the bleeding. Teerth reeled in pain but kept his trust in Suman.

The upcoming episode will see Teerth’s bleeding stopping with the treatment that Suman will give him. Teerth will muster courage and will confess his love for Suman. He will promise to be with her all his life. The two of them will hug each other and will get stronger with this confession.

As we know, Suman Indori will take a 4 years leap soon. It will be interesting to see how the story ahead will progress.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.