Sunny Deol has been a favourite from the time his films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Border etc have made him extremely popular. Now Sunny looks forward to the second edition of Gadar which is in the pipeline.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar Ek Prem Katha also featured Amrish Puri and Ameesha Patel in important roles. The 2001 release was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history at that time. The sequel comes over two decades after the original. The director has already shot a portion of the upcoming film in Lucknow.

In a report in hindustantimes.com, Sunny was quoted saying that he is very confident of Gadar 2 doing well. We take reference from the story for our write up here.

Sunny told Pinkvilla in an interview, “We mess things up while doing part two. If the writing is good, we must do a part two, but we shouldn’t make it just for the sake of it. I am very confident about the film. Whoever I meet want to see something new and we are giving them that in Gadar Ek Prem Katha. We resume shooting in October and wrap it up by December. It will be an early 2023 release.”

Well, are you looking forward to seeing Sunny Deol in action in Gadar 2?

