Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen riveting drama revolving around the wedding of Angad Singh Brar (Vijayendra Kumeria). As we know, Seerat (Roopam Sharma) eloped from the wedding venue as she is in love with Angad’s brother Garry (Tushar Dhembla). Santosh who was dumbstruck forced Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) to get dressed up as the bride and fill in the spot till the time Seerat is found.

With time ticking, the bride and the groom were taken for their wedding ritual. Sahiba decided to come clean and opened her facade, thus exposing her identity. She addressed the Brars and apologized for all the lies that her mother said to them. She gave them the real information about their family and their financial status.

However, the coming episode will see Angad fuming with anger, and refusing to believe that Seerat could be wrong. He will blame Sahiba for masterminding the whole plan with Seerat as the main pawn.

At this juncture though, Santosh will turn the tables around by coming up with a request before Angad. Santosh will tell Angad that their family is so huge and well-known that they cannot face criticism at this juncture. She will also cite that Sahiba’s future is ruined now with her wearing the bride’s attire and showing her face. She will propose that Angad marries Sahiba.

Everyone will be taken aback by Santosh’s request.

