Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Sahiba succeed in their plan; Diljeet remains clueless

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is headed for a big development, the end of this particular track that will lead to the death of Diljeet Singh Panesar (Yogendra Vikram Singh). As we know, Diljeet has held Akeer captive with him, and has been forcing Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) to marry him. Sahiba had agreed to marry Diljeet as she was worried about Angad’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) anger and frustration. However, Angad and Sahiba joined hands and collected the samples of Akeer and Diljeet needed for their DNA testing. But they could not get it tested openly as Diljeet entered the Brar house and kept them locked up inside the house till his wedding.

The upcoming episode will see Sahiba involving Bebe in their plan. She will give the samples to Angad, who will keep them in the car. Bebe will tell Diljeet that she intends to pray at the Gurudwara before the wedding. Diljeet will permit Bebe to go out. Angad will arrange for the samples to be collected from the car so that the testing can be done.

As planned, the samples will be collected by Pam and this will give relief to Angad and Sahiba. They will wait for the reports just as the clock will start ticking for Diljeet’s wedding with Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 516 29th May Written Episode Update

Sahiba met Angad in the disguise of Keerat. She handed over the DNA samples to Angad and asked him to keep them in the car. She also decided to involve Bebe in their plan so that the samples reached the testing centre for testing.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.