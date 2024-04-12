Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gets into a problem; Sahiba saves him

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) have met at Diljeet’s house. They pretended to be strangers, and Sahiba in fact, raised objection to taking gifts from Angad. She did not want Akeer to get closer to Angad.

Amidst all this, we saw Sahiba praying to the Almighty that her path should never cross with Angad and that she should be successful in keeping her son Akeer away from Angad.

The coming episode will see Angad getting into an accident. Sahiba would have come to the Gurudwara to offer her prayers. She will see Angad’s vehicle dashing against the wall of the Gurudwara, thus breaking it. Angad will be nabbed by the local people and they will begin to pelt stones at him. Sahiba who will see this gruesome sight, will save Angad. She will tell the people that he is a big businessman and will make amends. The people will order for the wall being erected overnight as the next day will be Baisakhi.

Angad will promise to set the wall right by making people work on it. Angad and Sahiba will have their own arguments as Sahiba will think that Angad is showing off his richness. Angad, on the other hand, will ask Sahiba not to help him.

Sahiba did not like the presence of Angad at her home. She did not like taking gifts given by Angad.

