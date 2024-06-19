Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad misses Sahiba; explains his decision to her

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) bringing Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar), the lookalike of Sahiba home in order to handle Akeer and keep him happy. Gurnoor has been given the task of being Akeer’s caretaker and teacher at home. However, Angad worried about the reaction of his family, especially his mother towards Gurnoor. Angad told his mother that he only wants Akeer to be happy, and that is the intention behind him bringing Gurnoor home.

The upcoming episode will see a sad Angad talking to Sahiba’s photo telling her that he just wants Akeer to be settled and happy. He will tell Sahiba that Akeer is very well aware that Gurnoor is not Sahiba. Angad will be seen asking Sahiba whether his decision was right.

Later, Gurnoor will take control of Akeer by making him sleep on time. The family will witness Akeer listening to Gurnoor well and will feel contended.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 536 18th June Written Episode Update

Manbeer interviewed Gurnoor about her past, family and marital status. Angad grew tense as he did not want Manbeer to send Gurnoor away. Akeer told Angad that he wanted Gurnoor in the house.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.