Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Jasleen gets heartbroken

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the Brar family being shocked by the nasty turn of events in their lives which has been dominated by the revenge act of Yashraj Baweja and Garry Baweja. We saw how Yashraj took over their business empire and made the family meet the new business head of the firm, Garry. Angad was shocked to see the real faces of Yashraj and Garry. His family was shattered when they were forced out of the office. At home, Yashraj sent them a notice to leave the home as it too belonged to him.

Angad will in the coming episode vow to sort things. His family will be heartbroken as they would receive an ultimatum to the leave their mansion. Jasleen (Gouri Tonk) in her bid to talk to her son Garry, will go to meet him. However, Garry will humiliate her and will tell her that she always taught him to be a second fiddle to Angad. He will badmouth her and Jasleen will believe that Yashraj has brainwashed her son against her.

Jasleen will be shattered and will cry over her loss with the Brar family.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 352 21st December Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.