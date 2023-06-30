ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: OMG!! Seerat hugs Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Seerat's reaction shocking one and all. Angad will support her when she will be humiliated, and Seerat will run towards Angad and hug him.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Jun,2023 15:04:15
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: OMG!! Seerat hugs Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting drama wherein Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) is being put to test, where she has to balance well between her studies and responsibility at home. We wrote about how Sahiba has promised Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) that she will come home on time to welcome his client. However, Sahiba got caught in her college when she was stuck inside a room after completing her drawing. She tried her best to break open the door and reach home on time.

However, she was late and the Brars had to take the help of the other Brar bahu, Seerat to impress the clients who had already come in.

The coming episode will see Seerat (Roopam Sharma) handling the issue well and taking care of the client’s needs. But one person in the client team will be flirtatious towards her. He will be filthy in his thoughts and will look at Seerat with a bad eye. Seerat will have tears in her eyes, at the way in which the man will describe her.

However, Angad will support her and will beat up the man who will cross all boundaries in teasing Seerat. Angad’s aggressive reaction will shock the family. However, Seerat’s reaction will stun one and all. She will immediately run and hug Angad. All in the family will not know how to react. Seerat will be embarrassed and will run into the room.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

Read Latest News