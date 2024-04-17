Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets angry at Angad; Diljeet apologizes

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) disliking the fact that Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) is back in her life to ruin it all over again. She wants to protect her kid Akeer from him, and has had instances where she has fought with Angad, creating a bad picture before Diljeet.

The coming episode will again see Akeer enjoying a ride in Angad’s lavish car. Sahiba who will see this sight, will be shocked to see it. She will be harsh on Akeer, and will ask him to get down. She will even fight with Angad for allowing Akeer to have a ride. She will reason out that Akeer belongs to a middle-class family and that he should not cultivate lavish habits which his parents cannot afford. She will also ask Angad not to mingle with her son Akeer.

Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) will feel bad at Sahiba’s rude tone towards Angad. He will call him to apologize.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 473 16th April Written Episode Update

Sahiba refused to go with Garry, and told him that her world was different now.

Will Diljeet and Angad’s bond grow even when Sahiba does not want it?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.