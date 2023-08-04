Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba misses Angad at her art event

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists with Simran being forced to leave the Brar house and stay at a orphanage. Manbeer was seen making plans to send Simran out of the Brar house. But it took a last-minute switch from Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) to stop Simran from going out of the home. As we know, he has gotten attached to his little sister and cannot put her in problem. Angad’s decision angered his mother, but it relieved Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) of Simran’s future.

The coming episode will see Angad continuing to be angry with Sahiba and Simran. He will not sleep on his bed and will restrict himself to the sofa in his room. Simran will do a lot of things for her brother, with the hope of changing his mood. However, Angad will remain angry and moody towards them.

Sahiba will have a big day at college the next day. It will be the day when she would have to take someone along to her Art Event. She had earlier given Angad’s name and Angad had also agreed to go along with Sahiba. But now with their equations being strained, Sahiba will not know what to do. She will, however, tell Angad that it is the event day and if he finds time, he can come to her college. At the college, the person accompanying the student will become the object looking at whom the student needs to draw. While all the other students will start to draw the faces of their partner, Sahiba will be alone and will miss Angad.

Will Angad come to the event to help Sahiba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.