Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba returns to the Brar house

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) returning to her house along with Keerat after big drama that happened in the Brar house. It has been a shocking twist with the Brar family getting to know about Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba’s divorce. Also, Sahiba put a firm decision of Keerat and Veer’s wedding not happening.

However, the Brars were faced with a dilemma when the lawyer came and told them that Angad and Sahiba’s divorce will culminate only after a court’s order of them living together for 180 days, was fulfilled.

The coming episode will see Angad going to the Mongha house to tell Sahiba about the court’s order. Sahiba will refuse to even enter the Brar house after whatever happened to them. But Angad will make her understand that their divorce proceedings will not yield any result if the court’s order is not fulfilled.

This will force Sahiba to get back to the Brar house with a lot of hesitance.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 409 12th February Written Episode Update

The Brars were shocked to know from Seerat about Angad and Sahiba’s divorce settlement. Sahiba left the Brar house along with Keerat.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.