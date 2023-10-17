Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) assumed to be dead. However, the reality is that she has been kidnapped by Rumi (Harsh Rajput). Rumi has kept Sahiba in a deserted place and is showing his aggressive and obsessive nature towards her. Sahiba is traumatized to see Rumi again trying to ruin her life. On the other hand, we have seen Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) being arrested for the killing of Sahiba. As we know, Rumi had placed the dead body of a girl similar to Sahiba, with which the family has assumed that Sahiba is dead. However, Angad does not accept the truth and has also sensed Rumi’s plan in this.

The coming episode will see Angad finally realizing that this could be Rumi’s plan. He will recollect the past happenings and Rumi’s actions and will be convinced that he has to get away from the police to save Sahiba. Angad will inflict an injury upon himself and will divert the attention of the police, and will run away from custody.

However, even while Sahiba will face the torture of Rumi, Angad will find it difficult to save himself for the police lookout.

Sahiba found herself trapped and kept captive in a deserted place. She was shocked to see that Rumi was responsible for her kidnap.

How will Angad save Sahiba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.