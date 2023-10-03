Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad suspects foul play in his relationship with Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad suspecting foul play of a third person to separate him from Sahiba.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Oct,2023 13:35:05
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) undergoing troubles owing to the secretive game plan of Rumi (Harsh Rajput). As we know, Rumi has been stalking Sahiba and has even hacked her phone. He keeps tracking her whereabouts and sees her videos without her knowledge.

As we know, Angad has suspected that Sahiba is being watched by someone. However, Sahiba was earlier not ready to believe it. We saw how Angad came very close to identifying the person at the event and having a fight with him.

Now the coming episode will see a bigger drama with Rumi sending a message to Sahiba’s phone from Angad’s phone. Yes, he would have hacked Angad’s phone too and will be using this to bring about bigger misunderstandings between Angad and Sahiba.

Rumi will send a voice message to Sahiba from Angad’s phone and will ask her to never see him. Sahiba will confront Angad with the message and will question him. Angad will tell Sahiba that he has never sent such a message to her. Before Sahiba could do anything, Rumi will delete the message sent on her phone.

Angad will sense foul play and will tell Sahiba that there is a third person who is trying to play with them and create more misunderstandings. Angad will immediately call for an investigation of their phones. Angad and Sahiba will submit their phones, and will wait for the thorough check on their phones.

Sahiba in the meanwhile, will also narrate that she feels as though someone is stalking her.

Akaalji and Jabjot tried their best to talk to Sahiba and convince her to reconcile her relationship with Angad. However, Sahiba continued to be hurt by Angad’s love confession with Seerat.

What will be the outcome of the investigation on the phones?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Srividya Rajesh

