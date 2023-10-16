Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba being shown alive, kept captive in a deserted place by Rumi.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) being arrested for the murder of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). As we know, Angad found a dead body similar to Sahiba’s in her room. While all felt it was Sahiba, Angad sternly believed that it was not Sahiba. However, he was arrested for a crime he did not commit. On the other hand, we saw Sahiba’s parents getting angry at Angad. They also blamed Akaalji and Manbeer for giving utmost grief to Sahiba.

The coming episode, however, will see Sahiba being alive. She will be shown kept captive in a deserted place. Sahiba will be shocked to see her state and will ask who kept her there. Rumi (Harsh Rajput) will finally reveal his face to Sahiba. Sahiba will be shocked to see Rumi. Rumi will show his obsessiveness towards Sahiba. Sahiba will rebel. On the other hand, Angad will recollect all that happened to them over the last few days and will doubt Rumi’s hands in it. He will also escape from police custody to save Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 284 15th October Written Episode Update

Angad blamed Manbeer for upsetting Sahiba. However, Angad believed that Sahiba could not die.

Will Sahiba be saved by Angad?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.