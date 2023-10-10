Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Seerat puts up a fake picture before Sahiba

Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Seerat putting up a fake picture of her closeness with Angad before Sahiba.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Oct,2023 16:02:51
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Rumi (Harsh Rajput) finally being exposed before Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). As we know, Rumi threatened Sahiba to accept his love and that was when Angad arrived at the premises and saved Sahiba’s life. He had a big fight with Rumi and vowed to kill him. However, Sahiba averted a bad situation and Rumi sought forgiveness from both Angad and Sahiba.

We have already written about Simran’s birthday bringing in a big surprise. We wrote about Sahiba going missing from Simran’s birthday. But before that, there will be major drama in the Brar house with Sahiba returning home for a few days.

The coming episode will see Sahiba refusing to stay in Angad’s room and deciding to stay with Simran. However, when she will come into Angad’s room, she will see the room totally changed with a new decor. She will be surprised. Seerat (Roopam Sharma) who has been promised by Manbeer that her wedding announcement with Angad will be made during Simran’s birthday, will play a foul game.

Seerat will tell Sahiba that she sees her future in this room. So she changed the entire decor of Angad’s room as per her taste. Sahiba will be shocked to know about the closeness that Angad and Seerat share. Seerat will tell Sahiba that she is happy to be with Angad. Sahiba will ridicule her saying that she fakes to be in love with Angad, but does not care for him in reality.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 278 9th October Written Episode Update

Sahiba returned to the Brar mansion as the family decided to celebrate Simran’s birthday in style. However, Seerat grew wild on seeing Sahiba coming back into the house.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

