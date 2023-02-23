Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen shocking twists in the plot. Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) has been battling all along to prove that she was kidnapped and attacked by Advait (Rohit Purohit). However, she is not able to prove her point. On the contrary, Advait has told all that Nehmat has lost her mental balance after losing her kid.

Though the Sandhus are not believing that Nehmat could be mentally unstable, they fear that she is not totally fine.

The coming episode will see Advait winning the election and becoming the MLA. His win and success story will be shown on TV. While watching it, Nehmat will get so angry that she will break the TV and will get aggressive.

Her act will force the Sandhus to believe that she might need the help of a psychiatrist.

OMG!!

Will Nehmat get to know of this?

