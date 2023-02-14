Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen big drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) finally managing to save herself from the wrath of the Kapoors. As we know, when Advait and Nehmat had a fight at the farmhouse, Nehmat got a hurt after a big fall. In this process the farmhouse was on fire. Advait saved her and brought her to the hospital. However, later, the Kapoor family kept Nehmat in the basement of their house and hid her from public eye. They kept her sedated and Advait even tried killing her.

Now with Nehmat escaping the captivity and reaching the Sandhu house, Ekam wants to seek revenge. However, Nehmat will call it as her own battle and will ask Ekam to stay away from it.

The coming episode will see Nehmat along with the Sandhus walking into the press conference of the Kapoors. However, the Kapoors will be surprised when Nehmat will not expose them, but will praise them for taking care of her well. However, later, she will reach Kapoor house and will throw the divorce paper on Advait’s face and will ask him to sign on the divorce papers and relieve her of this bad marriage.

Will the Kapoors fight back and stop Nehmat?

