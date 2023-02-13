Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen Nehmat’s (Twinkle Arora) ordeals wherein she was kidnapped and forcefully kept in the basement of the Kapoor house. Advait (Rohit Purohit) even tried to kill her for the fear of her opening her mouth. However, Nehmat managed to run away from the basement.

Nehmat was rescued by Jahaan of Junooniyatt. Later, Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) was shocked to see Nehmat in such a bad condition. Ekam insisted to take Nehmat to Advait’s house when in her semi-conscious state, she requested him to take her to her Nanu’s place.

The coming episode will see the Sandhu family being shocked on seeing Nehmat in such a state. They will fear an accident of Advait and Nehmat and will be about to call the Kapoors when Ekam will stop them. Nehmat will later tell her family about her being kidnapped by Advait. She will tell her family that Advait and her family members tried to kill her.

OMG!!

What will Ekam do now?

