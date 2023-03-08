Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Harleen (Isha Malviya) getting engaged to Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj). However, Harleen sees that both Ekam and Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) are so connected in love even after all the hardships they have seen. She is the one who has leaked the information of Harleen and Advait’s wedding to the media.

We, in the meantime, saw Ekam proposing his love before Nehmat. However, Nehmat refused his offer and said that their paths have changed.

Now that the image of Advait Kapoor is tarnished, Advait (Rohit Purohit) is burning with anger. On the other hand, Ekam has broken ties with Harleen. However, Nehmat meets Harleen. Harleen and Nehmat have an emotional moment where Harleen proves that Nehmat loves Ekam even today. Harleen asks Nehmat to unite with Ekam.

The coming episode will see Harleen’s secret getting known to Advait. He will get to know that it was Harleen who leaked the wedding secret to the media. Advait will now be after Harleen’s life.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.