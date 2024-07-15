Udne Ki Aasha Serial Twist: Sachin and Tejas have a fight; Paresh warns his sons

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) creating a stir at home after learning about Sudhakar’s involvement in ruining his car. He blamed Sailee (Neha Harsora) for knowing it and not telling him the truth. He blamed Sailee for all the misery and debt he has been facing. Sailee tried to make Sachin understand, but all was in vain as Sachin was too carried away with his anger.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas (Puru Chibber) and Sachin having a fight at home. The ambience in the house will not be good after Sachin’s fight with Renuka and Tejas looking for every single possibility to put down Sachin and Sailee. When Tejas and Sachin will get involved in a fight, Akash will also join and pick sides. This will create a big problem in the house. Paresh (Sanjay Narvekar) will see his sons fighting and will get embarrassed to the core. He will stop them and scold them. He will tell them that he would prefer to die if he has to see the brothers fight in the house. Paresh will talk about unity to all the family members.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.