Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Paresh gets out of jail; Sachin gets livid at Akash

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Paresh (Sanjay Narvekar) getting arrested after Joy lodged his complaint about his daughter Ria going missing. Sailee (Neha Harsora) confided in her family that Akash (Devashish Chandiramani) and Ria got married. This shocked Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and he questioned how and why she signed as a witness at the wedding. Sachin broke ties with Sailee and blamed her for his father’s arrest.

The upcoming episode will show Paresh being crestfallen as he will be at the receiving end of Joy’s rude behaviour. Sachin will want to get his father out of jail at any cost. The police will tell Sachin that if Akash or Ria would come and tell them that they got married willingly, Paresh would be left out. Sachin and all others in the family will be desperate to reach out to Akash.

Finally, when Akash will get to know about his father being arrested, he will reach the police station to save his father. The statements of Ria and Akash will help Paresh’s release from jail. However, Paresh will be broken from within and will not utter a word. Meanwhile, Sachin will have a showdown with Akash and will blame him for his family’s misery.

