Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin and Sailee celebrate Saawan festival; perform puja at Shiv temple

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) accepting each other in their lives. This has given rise to mutual respect and love. We saw them getting into a moment of romance where they consummated their relationship. Sachin got to be a changed man as he listened to Sailee for all things. He dressed up as per Sailee’s wishes and even did all that Sailee said.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee’s mother and Juhi seek permission at Sachin’s household to take Sachin and Sailee for the Saawan puja at the Shiv temple. Paresh will ask Sachin and Sailee to go. Sailee will ask Sachin to dress up in a white kurta, while she will also dress up in a white saree. The couple will be seen going to the Shiv temple to offer their prayers and do the puja. Sachin will address Sailee as Sailee Sachin Deshmukh for the first time and this will make Sailee happy. Sachin and Sailee will together do the puja of the shivling. Sachin will be seen filling Sailee’s hairline with sindoor and even making her wear bangles.

Will Sachin and Sailee’s love for each other get doubled now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.