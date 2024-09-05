Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions will see Sachin and Sailee's rift take bigger proportions with Sachin not ready to see even a glance of Sailee. What will happen next?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) relationship being affected by an act committed by Sachin’s brother Akash (Devashishi Chandiramani). As we know, Sachin had entrusted the huge responsibility to Sailee, of driving sense into Akash’s head to leave Ria (Vaishali Arora) as she was the daughter of Joy, who happened to hate their father. However, Sailee was called by Akash to a temple where she saw the shocking sight of Akash being already married to Ria. Sailee was forced to sign on the witness column by Akash. This created a big rift between Sachin and Sailee.

Joy’s police complaint put Paresh behind bars, and now Sachin is very tense on seeing his father behind bars.

The upcoming episode will see drama in the police station where Sachin will not like to see the sight of Sailee. He will blame Sailee for his father’s arrest. He will yell at Sailee and will ask her to go out of his sight. Sachin will be seen pleading with the police that his father is innocent.

How will Sachin handle this major problem?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.